  • 1 injured when 14-year-old takes car with toddler inside, crashes it

    Updated:

    A 14-year-old boy allegedly took his mother’s car before crashing it into another Tuesday night in Uniontown.

    The teen took his mom's car without permission and drove across town to pick up his friends, police said. 

    Police said he had a 15-year-old, an 18-year-old, a 23-year-old and a 2-year-old in the car when he drove through the intersection into the path of a second car. 

    The second car had a 10-year-old passenger. 

    TRENDING NOW:

    The 15-year-old went to a hospital with minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

    The 14-year-old who was driving the car is facing traffic citations.  

    Police said the 14-year-old's mother was on the scene shortly after. She will not be cited because she did not know her car was taken.

    The toddler in the car was there with one of the passengers. 

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    1 injured when 14-year-old takes car with toddler inside, crashes it

  • Headline Goes Here

    Castroneves eagerly gearing up for IndyCar season debut

  • Headline Goes Here

    Miami gives early go-ahead for Formula 1 grand prix

  • Headline Goes Here

    Minivan crashes into Dollar Tree

  • Headline Goes Here

    3 people run off after shots fired lead to chase, crash