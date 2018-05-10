1 injured when 14-year-old takes car with toddler inside, crashes it

A 14-year-old boy allegedly took his mother’s car before crashing it into another Tuesday night in Uniontown.
The teen took his mom's car without permission and drove across town to pick up his friends, police said.
Police said he had a 15-year-old, an 18-year-old, a 23-year-old and a 2-year-old in the car when he drove through the intersection into the path of a second car.
The second car had a 10-year-old passenger.
The 15-year-old went to a hospital with minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.
The 14-year-old who was driving the car is facing traffic citations.
Police said the 14-year-old's mother was on the scene shortly after. She will not be cited because she did not know her car was taken.
The toddler in the car was there with one of the passengers.
