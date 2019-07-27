  • 1 injured when car ends up on roof during hit-and-run

    CARNEGIE, Pa. - A woman was injured when her car ended up on its roof after a hit-and-run on Cubbage Street in Carnegie Friday evening.

    A person who witnessed the crash said a red pickup truck tried to pass a car and clipped it.

    Witnesses said they saw the pickup truck driving in reverse down the street to get away. 

    Neighbors were able to help get the woman out of the car. 

