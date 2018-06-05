1 injured when train slams into car in Westmoreland County

WEST NEWTON, Pa. - One person was hurt after a train smashed into a car in Westmoreland County Monday night.
Investigators said the crash happened at a crossing near the intersection of Vine Street and South First Street in West Newton after 10 p.m.
Emergency dispatchers said the person suffered a minor injury.
Channel 11 is working to find out more about what caused the crash.
TRENDING NOW:
- Timeline of Carrick murder investigation, arrest of John Dickinson
- President Trump calls off Eagles visit over anthem dispute
- CDC: 5 dead, close to 200 sick in worst E. coli outbreak since 2006
- VIDEO: Tornado confirmed in Washington Co.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}