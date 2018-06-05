  • 1 injured when train slams into car in Westmoreland County

    Updated:

    WEST NEWTON, Pa. - One person was hurt after a train smashed into a car in Westmoreland County Monday night. 

    Investigators said the crash happened at a crossing near the intersection of Vine Street and South First Street in West Newton after 10 p.m. 

    Emergency dispatchers said the person suffered a minor injury. 

    Channel 11 is working to find out more about what caused the crash.

