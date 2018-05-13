  • 1 killed, 1 hurt after car crashes into tree

    Updated:

    One man was killed and another was hurt after a vehicle crashed into a tree in Butler County early Saturday. 

    According to Channel 11 News’ exchange partner The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, Brandon Lucas, 33, died after a vehicle he was riding in struck a tree in Franklin Township. 

    Police told TribLIVE that the driver, Jason Williams, 44, lost control, veered off Prospect Road near English Oak Drive around 2:30 a.m., and crashed into a tree. 

    Lucas was killed in the accident, while Williams was airlifted to Allegheny General Hospital, The Trib reported. Police did not specify his condition at this time. 

    It is unclear what caused Williams to lose control of the vehicle, but police told The Tribune-Review that neither man was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident. 

    The accident is under investigation. 

     
     

    1 killed, 1 hurt after car crashes into tree

    The Latest: Blaney wins Stage 1 at Kansas Speedway

    Power play leads Penske to 200th series win in IndyCar GP

    Harvick on pole at Kansas seeking fifth win this season

    The Latest: Power pulls away to give Penske 200th series win