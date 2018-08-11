  • 1 killed, 1 hurt when motorcyclist runs stop sign in Westmoreland County

    Updated:

    One person is dead and another injured after a motorcyclist ran a stop sign Saturday afternoon in Westmoreland County.

    Pennsylvania State Police did not identify the 45-year-old operator of the motorcycle, who they say failed to stop at the sign from south Route 819 to Route 380 in Bell Township. The 2013 Harley-Davidson then struck a 2013 Camaro, police said.

    FOR BREAKING NEWS DOWNLOAD THE WPXI NEWS APP

    The motorcycle operator was pronounced dead at the scene by the assistant deputy coroner, and his passenger, a 41-year-old woman, was flown to a hospital with moderate injuries, police said.

    Neither were wearing helmets, police said. The driver of the Camaro was not injured.

    Police are continuing to investigate.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories