PITTSBURGH - One person has died after being hit by a train near Station Square Wednesday evening around 5:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh Public Safety confirms that two people were hit. One of them died and the other was taken to the hospital.
Chopper 11 flew over the scene just before 6 p.m. Several police and EMS crews were visible on the tracks looking at a freight train that had stopped.
Pittsburgh (South Side): Arlington Avenue/East Sycamore - train v pedestrian accident with injuries; train traffic suspended in the area, and traffic limited in area due to responders on scene— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) April 3, 2019
