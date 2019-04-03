  • 1 killed, 1 injured after being hit by train near Station Square

    PITTSBURGH - One person has died after being hit by a train near Station Square Wednesday evening around 5:30 p.m.

    Pittsburgh Public Safety confirms that two people were hit. One of them died and the other was taken to the hospital.

    Chopper 11 flew over the scene just before 6 p.m. Several police and EMS crews were visible on the tracks looking at a freight train that had stopped.

