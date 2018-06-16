  • 1 killed, 1 injured in Duquesne double shooting

    Updated:

    One person is dead and another person is injured after a double shooting in Duquesne early Saturday morning.

    Police responded to several calls reporting shots fired near Catherine Street around 1:18 a.m., police said.

    There, they found a white Chevrolet Impala stopped on Newford Alley with its doors opened and two juveniles inside with gunshot wounds, police said.

    Police are looking for a possible third victim as well.

    This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 11 and WPXI.com for updates.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    1 killed, 1 injured in Duquesne double shooting

  • Headline Goes Here

    Parkland mom: 'Shooter may as well have just shot us'

  • Headline Goes Here

    Gunfire wounds passenger in van

  • Headline Goes Here

    FBI agent wants to meet the patron shot by his fallen gun

  • Headline Goes Here

    The Latest: Vegas officer video: 'We're in the firing zone'