One person is dead and another person is injured after a double shooting in Duquesne early Saturday morning.
Police responded to several calls reporting shots fired near Catherine Street around 1:18 a.m., police said.
There, they found a white Chevrolet Impala stopped on Newford Alley with its doors opened and two juveniles inside with gunshot wounds, police said.
Police are looking for a possible third victim as well.
This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 11 and WPXI.com for updates.
