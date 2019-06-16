1 killed, 2 injured in crash in Westmoreland County

NORTH SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash in Westmoreland County Saturday.
The crash happened around 2 p.m. when one vehicle was trying to pass another on Mars Hill Road.
Police said the vehicle struck the other vehicle it was trying to pass, and then hit a utility pole.
The driver of that vehicle and both passengers were rushed to a hospital, according to police.
One of the men in the vehicle was later pronounced dead.
The driver of the other vehicle was uninjured.
