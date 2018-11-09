  • 1 killed, 3 hurt in Washington County crash

    WEST ALEXANDER, Pa. - One person was killed and three others were hurt in a crash Friday morning in Washington County, officials said.

    The two-vehicle crash was reported shortly after 5:30 a.m. on North Liberty Road in West Alexander.

    Further information was not immediately available.

