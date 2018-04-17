  • 1 killed after 3 crashes in Parkway North construction zone; inbound lanes closed

    PITTSBURGH - One person is dead after six vehicles were involved in three crashes Tuesday morning in a construction zone on the Parkway North, inbound lanes of which are closed.

    Channel 11’s Mike Holden is working to find out what caused the initial crash as cleanup continues -- on Channel 11 News at Noon.

    A tri-axle truck was involved in the initial crash about 5:30 a.m. Two other accidents followed.

    The driver of the tri-axle truck was killed, officials said. Three other people were taken to hospitals with minor injuries.

    Police said it is not clear how the initial crash happened, but it appears the tri-axle overturned after the driver lost control.

    The Parkway North inbound is closed at Camp Horne Road.

    Officials estimate that inbound lanes will remain closed for another 3-5 hours. They hope to have the lanes reopened between noon and 1 p.m.

