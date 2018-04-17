0 1 killed after chain-reaction crash in Parkway North construction zone; lanes closed

PITTSBURGH - One person is dead after five vehicles were involved in a chain-reaction crash Tuesday morning in a construction zone on the Parkway North, inbound lanes of which are closed.

A tri-axle truck overturned and went through a guiderail and partially over a hillside when it was involved in the initial crash into a barrier about 5:30 a.m., police said. Additional accidents followed.

The driver of the tri-axle truck, 64-year-old Bryant Beiter, of Munhall, was killed, officials said. Three other people were taken to hospitals with minor injuries.

Police said it is not clear how the initial crash happened, but it appears the tri-axle overturned after the driver lost control. Its load of slag dust spilled onto the roadway.

The slag dust caused a loss of visibility and another vehicle sideswiped the truck, police said. That vehicle pulled into an emergency pull off area.

Meanwhile, a third vehicle was struck from behind by a fourth vehicle, police said. A fifth vehicle then struck the back of the truck.

The Parkway North inbound is closed at Camp Horne Road.

At about 8:30 a.m., officials estimated that inbound lanes would remain closed for another 3-5 hours. They hoped to have the lanes reopened between noon and 1 p.m.

DETOUR OPTIONS for CLOSURE OF PARKWAY NORTH INBOUND Due to Fatal Accident at Bellevue / West View. #wpxi pic.twitter.com/eINiYWykeV — WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) April 17, 2018

TRENDING NOW:

© 2018 Cox Media Group.