PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police are investigating two shootings early Wednesday that left one person dead in Troy Hill.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news.
CLICK HERE to find out how.
Investigators were called to Truax Way around 3:40 a.m. where they found a man shot in the alley. He died at the scene.
Minutes later poice responded to a shooting less than a mile away on Lowrie Street. That's where they found another man shot at a home. He was taken to the hospital.
WPXI’s Liz Kilmer is at the scene working to find out more for Channel 11 Morning News beginning at 4:30 a.m.
Police are trying to figure out if thw two shootings are connected. Police haven't made any arrests.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}