  • 1 killed in ATV crash in Lawrence County

    NORTH BEAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - One person was killed in an ATV crash in Lawrence County early Sunday, police said. 

    Investigators said the crash happened around 2:20 a.m. along Petersburg Road in North Beaver Township. 

    State police said John Craig, 36, of Galilee, was traveling on McClain road when he lost control of the ATV and hit a utility pole.  He died at the scene. 

    State police said the crash is still under investigation.

