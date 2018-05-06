1 killed in ATV crash in Lawrence County

NORTH BEAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - One person was killed in an ATV crash in Lawrence County early Sunday, police said.
Investigators said the crash happened around 2:20 a.m. along Petersburg Road in North Beaver Township.
State police said John Craig, 36, of Galilee, was traveling on McClain road when he lost control of the ATV and hit a utility pole. He died at the scene.
State police said the crash is still under investigation.
