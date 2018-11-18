1 killed in Beaver County ATV crash

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - One person is dead after an ATV crash in Beaver County.
The crash happened on Harshaville Road in Hanover Township around midnight, 911 dispatchers confirmed to Channel 11.
No other information was immediately available.
