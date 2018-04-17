  • 1 killed in crash in Parkway North construction zone

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - One person is dead after a crash involving a tri-axle truck in a construction zone on the Parkway North.

    The crash was reported about 5:30 a.m. near Bellevue.

    Inbound lanes of the Parkway north are closed at Bellevue.

    We’re heading to the scene to find out what led to the crash for Channel 11 Morning News. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    1 killed in crash in Parkway North construction zone

  • Headline Goes Here

    Snow sticking in parts of area Tuesday morning

  • Headline Goes Here

    Food ordering service delivers to Allegheny County Jail inmates

  • Headline Goes Here

    Former Steelers LB James Harrison announces ‘final' retirement on Instagram

  • Headline Goes Here

    Stanley Cup making stop at Channel 11 studios