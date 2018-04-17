1 killed in crash in Parkway North construction zone

PITTSBURGH - One person is dead after a crash involving a tri-axle truck in a construction zone on the Parkway North.
The crash was reported about 5:30 a.m. near Bellevue.
Inbound lanes of the Parkway north are closed at Bellevue.
We’re heading to the scene to find out what led to the crash for Channel 11 Morning News.
BREAKING NEWS: PARKING NORTH INBOUND CLOSED at Bellevue - Serious Accident with Injuries in the Construction Zone Inbound at Bellevue - Use Route 65 as Alternate Route - Detour Map to Follow. #PittsburghTraffic #wpxi pic.twitter.com/Vm7ibHJKLi— WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) April 17, 2018
DETOUR OPTIONS for CLOSURE OF PARKWAY NORTH INBOUND Due to Fatal Accident at Bellevue / West View. #wpxi pic.twitter.com/eINiYWykeV— WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) April 17, 2018
