1 killed in crash into parked vehicle

SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - At least one person died in a crash early Monday morning in South Huntingdon Township, emergency dispatchers said.
The crash was reported about 2 a.m. on Highway Street.
Police said someone crashed into a parked vehicle.
A coroner has been called to the scene.
Channel 11’s Lori Houy is working to learn whether icy roads played a role in the crash -- for Channel 11 Morning News.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}