1 killed in crash into parked vehicle

    SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - At least one person died in a crash early Monday morning in South Huntingdon Township, emergency dispatchers said.

    The crash was reported about 2 a.m. on Highway Street.

    Police said someone crashed into a parked vehicle.

    A coroner has been called to the scene.

    Channel 11’s Lori Houy is working to learn whether icy roads played a role in the crash -- for Channel 11 Morning News.

