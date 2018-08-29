  • 1 killed in crash shutting down Route 982

    DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. -

    One person was killed when a vehicle crashed into a pole Wednesday morning in Derry Township, officials said.

    The crash was reported about 4:30 a.m. on Route 982 at Mission Road. All northbound lanes of Route 982 are closed.

    A pole and wires were brought down, knocking out power to customers in the area.

    Officials said Route 982 will be closed for several hours.

