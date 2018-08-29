One person was killed when a vehicle crashed into a pole Wednesday morning in Derry Township, officials said.
The crash was reported about 4:30 a.m. on Route 982 at Mission Road. All northbound lanes of Route 982 are closed.
A pole and wires were brought down, knocking out power to customers in the area.
Officials said Route 982 will be closed for several hours.
#BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: Fatal Accident will have Route 982 CLOSED FOR SEVERAL HOURS Between Route 30 and Ligonier St in Derry Twp. Use Route 217 as Alternate Route. #WestmorelandCounty #wpxi pic.twitter.com/AasGYuseOa— WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) August 29, 2018
