9:43 P.M. UPDATE: Allegheny County police say the male victim died at the hospital of a single gunshot wound to the chest.
9:28 P.M. UPDATE: Allegheny County homicide detectives are at the scene.
Homicide detectives investigate crimes that result in death or serious injury that could result in death.
Police are responding to a scene in McKees Rocks where someone was seriously injured.
EMS is also at the scene in the 200 block of Locust Street after an 8:33 p.m. emergency call.
One person has been transported to a hospital by ambulance.
