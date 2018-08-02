  • 1 killed in McKees Rocks shooting

    Updated:

    9:43 P.M. UPDATE: Allegheny County police say the male victim died at the hospital of a single gunshot wound to the chest.

    9:28 P.M. UPDATE: Allegheny County homicide detectives are at the scene.

    Homicide detectives investigate crimes that result in death or serious injury that could result in death.

    Police are responding to a scene in McKees Rocks where someone was seriously injured.

    EMS is also at the scene in the 200 block of Locust Street after an 8:33 p.m. emergency call.

    One person has been transported to a hospital by ambulance.

