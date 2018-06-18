  • 1 killed in motorcycle crash

    Updated:

    NORTH FAYETTE TWP., Pa. - One person was killed in a motorcycle crash in North Fayette Township Sunday afternoon.

    The crash happened around 2 p.m. near the Mahoney Road exit on Route 22 eastbound, according to Allegheny County officials.

    The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as Robert Fratangeli, 50, of Aliquippa.

    Officials said Fratangeli crashed into a guardrail. 

