1 killed in Washington Co. ATV crash

A person was killed Wednesday afternoon in a Washington County ATV crash, the coroner’s office reported.
The victim has not been identified pending notification of next of kin, the coroner said.
The person was driving an ATV in the 1500 block of Rocky Run Road in Prosperity when the vehicle left the road and struck a tree between 2:30 and 3:38 p.m, the coroner said.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Cause and manner of death are pending.
TRENDING NOW:
- Shannan Watts' girls may have been dead when she got home, husband's charges show
- Diocese of Greensburg pastor removed from duty after sexual assault allegations
- Cardinal Wuerl's name to be removed from North Catholic High School
- VIDEO: Officials reminding drivers to be alert as students head back to school
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}