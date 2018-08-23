  • 1 killed in Washington Co. ATV crash

    Updated:

    A person was killed Wednesday afternoon in a Washington County ATV crash, the coroner’s office reported.

    The victim has not been identified pending notification of next of kin, the coroner said.

    The person was driving an ATV in the 1500 block of Rocky Run Road in Prosperity when the vehicle left the road and struck a tree between 2:30 and 3:38 p.m, the coroner said.

    The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Cause and manner of death are pending.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories