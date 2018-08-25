1 killed in Westmoreland Co. motorcycle crash

NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - One person was killed in a motorcycle crash early Saturday in Westmoreland County.
Emergency crews were dispatched to the crash on Lincoln Way in North Huntingdon Township around 12:30 a.m., according to police
Police said the driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.
No other vehicles were involved. Police and the Westmoreland County Coroner are still investigating.
The driver has not yet been identified.
