One person is dead after a fire broke out at a Westmoreland County home Sunday morning.
The house on Russ Road in Hempfield Township was engulfed in flames.
The call came in to 911 just before 5 a.m. after a neighbor smelled smoke.
The initial report was that two people were trapped inside, but 911 told Channel 11 that one person is confirmed dead.
Seven fire companies battled the blaze.
