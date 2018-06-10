  • 1 killed in Westmoreland County house fire

    Updated:

    One person is dead after a fire broke out at a Westmoreland County home Sunday morning.

    The house on Russ Road in Hempfield Township was engulfed in flames.

    The call came in to 911 just before 5 a.m. after a neighbor smelled smoke.

    The initial report was that two people were trapped inside, but 911 told Channel 11 that one person is confirmed dead.

    Seven fire companies battled the blaze. 

    Stay with Channel 11 News and WPXI.com for the latest updates on this story. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    1 killed in Westmoreland County house fire

  • Headline Goes Here

    Search continues for man who went missing in creek

  • Headline Goes Here

    Suspect accused of burning deputy's body after killing him

  • Headline Goes Here

    Greek wildfire reveals hoard of plundered antiquities

  • Headline Goes Here

    Affluenza teen's mom in Texas jail after positive drug test