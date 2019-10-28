NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. - One person has died and 10 people were hurt, including a newborn baby, after a shooting and crash in North Versailles.
The crash involved several cars and shut down busy Route 30 for hours overnight.
Channel 11 has learned the driver of a Nissan started following a Chrysler when someone from inside the Nissan fired shots into the Chrysler hitting the 32-year-old driver, Richard Nathaniel Littlejohn Jr.
Police say that Littlejohn was driving with 3 passengers including a 1-year-old baby and a 10-year-old boy when shots were fired.
Littlejohn died at the scene.
The two cars crashed and the Nissan smashed into a Jeep. The driver of the Nissan ran away from the scene.
No one has been charged. Allegheny County police said this is now a homicide investigation.
Route 30 has since reopened.
