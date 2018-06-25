  • 1 killed when motorcycle collides with pickup truck on Parkway West

    One person is dead after a motorcycle crash on the Parkway West on Sunday.

    All outbound lanes were closed between the I-79 north and south exits.

    A pickup truck was traveling in the left lane of the westbound lanes when the driver crossed over into the right lane in front of a motorcycle, state police said.

    The front of the motorcycle struck the back of the pickup truck and the driver of the motorcycle fell off, police said.

    Police said Luke McGee, 37, died from the injuries he suffered.

    State police are still investigating. 

    All lanes have since reopened.

