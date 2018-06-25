One person is dead after a motorcycle crash on the Parkway West on Sunday.
All outbound lanes were closed between the I-79 north and south exits.
Rosslyn Farms: Responders on scene in area of MM 64 on I-376 for a motorcycle crash. Police currently have I-376 Westbound at I-79 split closed to traffic. Motorcyclist transported to local hospital. The roadway will be closed until further notice.— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) June 24, 2018
A pickup truck was traveling in the left lane of the westbound lanes when the driver crossed over into the right lane in front of a motorcycle, state police said.
The front of the motorcycle struck the back of the pickup truck and the driver of the motorcycle fell off, police said.
Police said Luke McGee, 37, died from the injuries he suffered.
State police are still investigating.
All lanes have since reopened.
TRENDING NOW:
- LIVE UPDATES: Details on funeral services for Antwon Rose announced
- Contest: Zsa Zsa the English bulldog slurps up 2018 title
- Police ask for public's help identifying armed robbery suspects
- VIDEO: Arrest Made in 1986 Child Murder
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}