NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man is dead after a Thursday shooting at a Fayette County apartment complex.
State police say Toney Jones, 22, fired a single shot at Jarod Ashburn, 23, around 11 a.m., striking him in the chest.
NEW: Toney Jones is escorted to jail by police officers. He was in tears as he told us he “didn’t do it.” He’s charged w killing Jarod Ashburn this morning in North Union Twp. @WPXI —> 1 man dead, another in custody after Fayette Co. shooting https://t.co/tvM7a01YZ6 pic.twitter.com/3HTtwCTT2v— Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) July 27, 2018
When troopers arrived, they found Ashburn on the ground at Woodview Terrace in North Union Township. He was taken by ambulance to Uniontown Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
“Distraught. Devastated. I don’t know how I’m going to pick my mom up from this. She only lived for her kids,” said Kevon Ashburn, the victim's brother.
Troopers found Jones in an apartment and arrested him without incident, they said.
Jones told Channel 11 News, “I didn't do anything,” but according to Pennsylvania State Police, it was caught on surveillance video and there were witnesses.
Family and friends claim the shooting stemmed over a woman.
“I just want to know why. Over a girl? For what? There’s many girls out here. There’s no reason why,” said Madeline McLee, a friend of the victim.
Police have not confirmed the motive.
Anyone with information is asked to call state police in Uniontown at 724-439-7111.
