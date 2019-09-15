PITTSBURGH - A man was shot early Sunday morning in Pittsburgh’s Terrace Village area, police said.
Officers responded about 1:30 a.m. for the shooting after a ShotSpotter notification alerted them to gunfire.
A 27-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the foot in the 2600 block of Centre Avenue, police said. He was taken to a Pittsburgh hospital.
Police ran after and detained a man who matched a description of the shooter, officials said.
