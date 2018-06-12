  • 1 person dead, 3 firefighters injured after house fire

    Updated:

    SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - One person is dead after a house fire in Shaler Township Monday night.

    Fire crews were called to the 900 block of Middle Road.

    Officials said three firefighters were treated on the scene for minor injuries.

    Two cats were rescued from the home, officials said. 

    The Allegheny County fire marshal and homicide detectives are investigating. 

