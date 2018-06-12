SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - One person is dead after a house fire in Shaler Township Monday night.
Fire crews were called to the 900 block of Middle Road.
We're working to learn the victim's identity -- for Channel 11 Morning News starting at 4:30 a.m.
Officials said three firefighters were treated on the scene for minor injuries.
Two cats were rescued from the home, officials said.
The Allegheny County fire marshal and homicide detectives are investigating.
