HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police are investigating after a deadly car crash in Hopewell Township.
According to emergency dispatchers, the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the 2500 block of Brodhead Road.
Officials said the coroner was called to the scene, and a section of Brodhead Road is closed while police investigate and clear the wreckage.
This is the closest we’re able to get right now. A ton of crews out here including State Police accident reconstruction team. pic.twitter.com/OMcntYSbwO— Amy Hudak (@amy_hudak) November 1, 2019
The details of what led to the multi-vehicle crash are still unclear. Police did not confirm how many vehicles were involved or the identity of the person who was killed.
