    HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police are investigating after a deadly car crash in Hopewell Township.

    According to emergency dispatchers, the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the 2500 block of Brodhead Road.

    Officials said the coroner was called to the scene, and a section of Brodhead Road is closed while police investigate and clear the wreckage.

    The details of what led to the multi-vehicle crash are still unclear. Police did not confirm how many vehicles were involved or the identity of the person who was killed.

