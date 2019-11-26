  • 1 person dead after shooting in Aliquippa neighborhood

    ALIQUIPPA, Pa. - One person was killed in a shooting in Aliquippa Monday night. 

    Police said the deadly shooting happened around 8 p.m. on Cooper Street.

    Channel 11’s Amy Hudak confirmed the coroner was called to the scene following the deadly incident, and there is a massive police presence in the neighborhood.

    Multiple sources told Channel 11 the victim was shot in the chest, and witnesses heard five or six gunshots. 

    Channel 11 crews on scene saw at least seven evidence markers in the area.

    The victim has not yet been identified, and police have not released any other information about what happened.

