ALIQUIPPA, Pa. - One person was killed in a shooting in Aliquippa Monday night.
Police said the deadly shooting happened around 8 p.m. on Cooper Street.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for Beaver County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Channel 11’s Amy Hudak confirmed the coroner was called to the scene following the deadly incident, and there is a massive police presence in the neighborhood.
BREAKING: Massive investigation on Cooper Street in Aliquippa @WPXI pic.twitter.com/1XRFCb5mrH— Amy Hudak (@amy_hudak) November 26, 2019
Multiple sources told Channel 11 the victim was shot in the chest, and witnesses heard five or six gunshots.
Channel 11 crews on scene saw at least seven evidence markers in the area.
The victim has not yet been identified, and police have not released any other information about what happened.
Hudak is still at the scene learning more about what led to the death. She'll have a LIVE report with the latest details – on 11 at 11.
TRENDING NOW:
- Flames erupt from manhole in downtown Pittsburgh during evening commute
- $12 million tunnel approved in Cranberry Township
- 'Hustlas Don't Sleep' drug trafficking organization taken down by FBI, local police
- VIDEO: How the cost to repair your HVAC system could skyrocket next year
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}