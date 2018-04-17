0 1 person dead after Southwest Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Philadelphia

UPDATE 3:18 P.M.

One fatality was reported after a Southwest Airlines plane with a damaged engine and a broken window made an emergency landing Tuesday in Philadelphia, officials with the National Transportation Safety Board said.

UPDATE 2 PM

Officials with the Federal Aviation Administration said the flight safely made the emergency landing after the crew reported damage to an engine, fuselage and a window.

Passengers said one woman was taken to the hospital. It is unclear if anyone else was injured.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Southwest Airline officials said:

UPDATE 12:30 PM

Passengers said a piece of the engine blew and broke a window, causing a woman to be partially sucked out of the jet in mid-flight, WCAU reported.

The woman was rushed to the hospital. There is no word on her condition.

Passengers on the flight are posting photos from the plane on social media.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

UPDATED 12:15 PM

A Southwest Airlines flight had to make an emergency landing at Philadelphia International Airport Tuesday after an issue was reported with one of the plane's engines.

Firefighters and other emergency vehicles are seen outside a Southwest Airlines plane on the airport tarmac.

The flight originated out of New York City and was headed for Dallas.

Passengers walked off the plane on the tarmac at the airport. It wasn't immediately known if anyone on board was injured.

Messages seeking comment from the Federal Aviation Administration and Southwest Airlines weren't immediately returned.

The Associated Press contributed to the report.

