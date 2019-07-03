  • 1 person dead, part of Route 28 closed after head-on crash

    Updated:

    MAHONING TOWNSHIP, Pa. - One person was killed in a head-on crash Wednesday morning on Route 28 in Armstrong County, officials said.

    The two vehicles collided shortly before 7:30 a.m., forcing the closure of Route 28 between Route 1025 in Mahoning Township and Calhoun School Road.

    According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, the portion of Route 28 closed by the crash is not expected to reopen until at least noon.

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Armstrong County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories