MAHONING TOWNSHIP, Pa. - One person was killed in a head-on crash Wednesday morning on Route 28 in Armstrong County, officials said.
The two vehicles collided shortly before 7:30 a.m., forcing the closure of Route 28 between Route 1025 in Mahoning Township and Calhoun School Road.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, the portion of Route 28 closed by the crash is not expected to reopen until at least noon.
