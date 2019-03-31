ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP, Pa. - One person is being flown to a hospital following a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle in Elizabeth Township.
Elizabeth Township: Vehicle/motorcycle collision - 1700 Block of Scenery Dr. Vehicle vs Motorcycle. EMS air lifting patient from scene. Roadway will be closed.— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) March 31, 2019
The crash happened in the 1700 block of Scenery Drive, according to Allegheny County.
The road is currently closed.
