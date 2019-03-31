  • 1 person flown to hospital following crash involving motorcycle

    Updated:

    ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP, Pa. - One person is being flown to a hospital following a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle in Elizabeth Township. 

    The crash happened in the 1700 block of Scenery Drive, according to Allegheny County.

    The road is currently closed.

