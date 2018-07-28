  • 1 person hospitalized, 2 dogs taken to emergency vet following house fire

    MILLVALE, Pa. - Crews battled a house fire in Millvale Saturday morning. 

    The fire broke out at a home in the 400 block of North Avenue.

    One woman who lives in the home was taken to a hospital to be evaluated, according to fire officials. 

    Channel 11 has learned three dogs and a rabbit were rescued. Two of the dogs were taken to an emergency vet.

