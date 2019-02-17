  • 1 person hospitalized after being shot, found on the street

    Updated:

    NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. - One person is in a hospital after a shooting in North Braddock.

    Police told Channel 11 the victim was found on the street at the intersection of 4th Street and Hawkins Avenue.

    According to police, the victim was alert when he was taken to the hospital.

    No arrests have been made.

