1 person hospitalized after being shot, found on the street

NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. - One person is in a hospital after a shooting in North Braddock.
Police told Channel 11 the victim was found on the street at the intersection of 4th Street and Hawkins Avenue.
ON CHANNEL 11 SUNDAY MORNING NEWS--Police are investigating a shooting in North Braddock here at 4th Street and Hawkins Ave pic.twitter.com/USXeMmGhGu— Lori Houy (@WPXI_Lori) February 17, 2019
According to police, the victim was alert when he was taken to the hospital.
No arrests have been made.
