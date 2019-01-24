PITTSBURGH - One person was taken to the hospital after a hit-and-run on the South Side.
It happened along Arlington Avenue just before 10 p.m. Wednesday.
Police don't have any suspects, but said the victim is a man in his 70s.
He's in critical condition.
