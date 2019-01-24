  • 1 person hurt after hit-and-run on South Side

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - One person was taken to the hospital after a hit-and-run on the South Side.

    It happened along Arlington Avenue just before 10 p.m. Wednesday.

    Police don't have any suspects, but said the victim is a man in his 70s.

    He's in critical condition.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories