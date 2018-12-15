PITTSBURGH - One person was transported to a hospital after they were hit by a vehicle on the Parkway East early Saturday morning, according to 911 dispatchers.
It happened around 2 a.m. near the Bates Street exit in South Oakland.
The inbound lanes of the Squirrel Hill Tunnel were closed, but they have since reopened.
We're working to find out how badly the person was injured and what caused the crash.
