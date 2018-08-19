  • 1 person injured in Hill District shooting

    PITTSBURGH - One person was injured Saturday night in a shooting in the Hill District.

    Police told Channel 11 the victim said someone he didn’t know shot him outside an apartment building on Centre Avenue.

    Police said the victim is in stable condition.

    Police do not have any suspects in custody.

    Channel 11 is working to find out more about what led up to the shooting. 

