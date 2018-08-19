PITTSBURGH - One person was injured Saturday night in a shooting in the Hill District.
Police told Channel 11 the victim said someone he didn’t know shot him outside an apartment building on Centre Avenue.
Police said the victim is in stable condition.
Police do not have any suspects in custody.
Channel 11 is working to find out more about what led up to the shooting. Stay with Channel 11 News and WPXI.com for updates on this developing story.
