  1 person killed after being ejected from motorcycle, struck by tractor-trailer

    One person was killed after a motorcycle crash in Washington County early Saturday. 

    According to a release from the Washington County Coroner, a motorcycle crashed while traveling eastbound on Interstate 70 in Bentleyville around 12:20 a.m.

    Police said the driver of the motorcycle was ejected into the westbound lanes and struck by a tractor-trailer near Mile Marker 32. 

    The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. 

    Immediately following the fatal incident, the roadway was closed in both directions. Traffic is no longer being affected. 

    State police are investigating the incident. 

     
     

