NORTH FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - One person was killed in a crash late Thursday night on Interstate 70 in North Franklin Township, authorities said.
A car struck the back of a tractor-trailer shortly before 11:30 p.m. while traveling westbound, then lost control and ended up against a guiderail near Exit 15, according to the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office.
Channel 11’s Liz Kilmer is working to find out what led to the crash for Channel 11 Morning News.
The driver of the car was thrown from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene, the coroner’s office said.
