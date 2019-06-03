  • 1 person killed in Butler County crash

    WORTH TOWNSHIP, Pa. - One person was killed in a Butler County crash Sunday afternoon.

    The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Route 108 and the I-79 northbound ramp in Worth Township.

    Police said a driver failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection and was struck on the driver's side by another vehicle.

    That driver was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

    Police said both drivers were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash. 

