WORTH TOWNSHIP, Pa. - One person was killed in a Butler County crash Sunday afternoon.
The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Route 108 and the I-79 northbound ramp in Worth Township.
Police said a driver failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection and was struck on the driver's side by another vehicle.
That driver was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police said both drivers were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash.
