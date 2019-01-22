1 person killed in crash forcing road closure

PITTSBURGH - One person was killed in a crash Tuesday morning on the border of Pittsburgh’s Greenfield and Hazelwood neighborhoods, officials said.
The crash was reported shortly before 6 a.m. on Irvine Street, which is closed between Hazelwood and Greenfield avenues.
Officials said the driver of the car involved in the crash lost control on the icy roadway and struck a tree.
Further information was not immediately available.
BREAKING: Police confirm the accident on Second Ave is fatal. It is now blocked from Hazelwood Ave to Greenfield Ave.
