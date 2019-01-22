  • 1 person killed in crash forcing road closure

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - One person was killed in a crash Tuesday morning on the border of Pittsburgh’s Greenfield and Hazelwood neighborhoods, officials said.

    The crash was reported shortly before 6 a.m. on Irvine Street, which is closed between Hazelwood and Greenfield avenues.

    Officials said the driver of the car involved in the crash lost control on the icy roadway and struck a tree.

    Further information was not immediately available.

    If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories