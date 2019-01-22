1 person killed in crash on icy road

PITTSBURGH - One person was killed in a crash Tuesday morning on the border of Pittsburgh’s Greenfield and Hazelwood neighborhoods, officials said.
The crash was reported shortly before 6 a.m. on Irvine Street, which was closed between Hazelwood and Greenfield avenues for several hours.
Officials said the driver of the car involved in the crash lost control on the icy roadway and struck a tree.
Further information was not immediately available.
