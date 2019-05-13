  • 1 person killed in fire at local apartment building

    Updated:

    BROWNSVILLE, Pa. - One person was killed in a fire at an apartment building in Fayette County early Sunday morning.

    The chief of the South Brownsville Fire Department told Channel 11 the man who lived on the top floor apartment on Second Street was killed.

    Investigators believe that is where the fire started.

    All of the other tenants managed to get out safely. The Red Cross is helping about 10 people.

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Fayette County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    Brownsville Fire Chief Ron Barry said it was a tough fire to get under control because of the heavy smoke, heats and flames.

    "Very, very difficult fire. Very stubborn fire. And again, the layout of the building and the age of the building. There were a lot of spaces where the fire had a good head start before we got there," Barry said.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories