NORTH FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - One person was killed in a crash in Washington County on Saturday morning.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash was reported just before 11 a.m. on Route 40 at Roosevelt Street in Washington County.
The Washington County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 35-year-old Patrick Hughes.
According to a release from the coroner, the vehicle went ouf of control, traveled up an embankment and through a tree.
Hughes was ejected from the vehicle and became trapped underneath, according to the corner. He was not wearing a seat belt.
