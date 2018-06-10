  • 1 person killed in Westmoreland County house fire

    Updated:

    One person is dead after a fire broke out at a Westmoreland County home Sunday morning.

    The house on Russ Road in Hempfield Township was engulfed in flames.

    Early reports said two people were trapped in the home, but only one of the people got out.

    Channel 11's Lori Houy is on her way to the scene and will have a LIVE report on Channel 11 Morning News NOW. 

