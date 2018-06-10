One person is dead after a fire broke out at a Westmoreland County home Sunday morning.
The house on Russ Road in Hempfield Township was engulfed in flames.
Early reports said two people were trapped in the home, but only one of the people got out.
Channel 11's Lori Houy is on her way to the scene and will have a LIVE report on Channel 11 Morning News NOW.
TRENDING NOW:
- Anthony Bourdain purchased painting with eerie title week before death
- Puppy alerts family to fire, tries dragging baby by diaper to safety
- Man seen running naked on the South Side, 2nd naked runner this week
- VIDEO: Man seen running naked on the South Side, 2nd naked runner this week
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}