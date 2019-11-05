NORTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - One person was killed in a wrong-way crash that had part of Interstate 79 southbound closed for hours Tuesday morning in Washington County, officials said.
The crash was reported just before 2 a.m. in North Strabane Township, forcing southbound lanes to be shut down between the Canonsburg and Houston exits until about 5:30 a.m.
Two vehicles were involved in the crash, officials said. Both were badly damaged.
According to the Washington County Coroner's Office, the person who died was the driver of a vehicle that was traveling north in the southbound lanes.
