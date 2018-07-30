1 person rescued from farmhouse fire

COOK TOWNSHIP, Pa. - One person had to be rescued from a farmhouse in Westmoreland County on Monday after it went up in flames.
The fire broke out at the 150-year-old home in Cook Township.
The fire chief told Channel 11 two people were inside the house when it started burning. One of them escaped the flames and smoke on their own, but the other had to be rescued from the roof of the porch by firefighters.
A portion of Route 711 had to be shut down while firefighters worked and additional fire departments and tankers were called in to help keep water flowing.
Click here to watch a full report from Channel 11's Melanie Marsalko.
