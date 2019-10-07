  • 1 person shot in Beaver Falls

    Updated:

    BEAVER FALLS, Pa. - One person was taken to a hospital after being shot in Beaver Falls, according to police.

    Dispatchers confirmed the call came in around 5:25 p.m. for a shooting in the 2000 block of Fifth Avenue.

    Channel 11's Michelle Chavez is working to learn more, for 11 at 11 after Sunday Night Football.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories