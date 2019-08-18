  • 1 person shot in Garfield

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A man was shot in Pittsburgh's Garfield neighborhood Saturday afternoon. 

    Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert around 1:35 p.m.

    When police arrived on scene, they said they found a man who was shot twice. He was conscious and alert.

    The man was transported to a hospital in stable condition.

    Police are still investigating. 

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive Allegheny County news alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories