PITTSBURGH - A man was shot in Pittsburgh's Garfield neighborhood Saturday afternoon.
#breaking police activity at the intersection of Fairmount St and Penn Ave. The intersection is currently shutdown. Stay with @WPXI for the latest information. #wpxi pic.twitter.com/LEYcUEru7m— Jamie Cashdollar (@Cashmoney2292) August 17, 2019
Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert around 1:35 p.m.
When police arrived on scene, they said they found a man who was shot twice. He was conscious and alert.
The man was transported to a hospital in stable condition.
Police are still investigating.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive Allegheny County news alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.
TRENDING NOW:
- 6 western PA massage parlors raided as part of national human trafficking investigation
- Treasure hunter finds memory card from GoPro containing man's last moments; returns to parents
- TV reporter killed when stunt plane crashes in Louisiana
- VIDEO: Digital IDs rolling out in some states
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}