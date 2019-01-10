PITTSBURGH - One person has been shot in Pittsburgh's Homewood South neighborhood, Channel 11 confirmed.
The shooting happened around 7:40 p.m. on Susquehanna Street.
The person's condition is unclear at this point.
This is a breaking news story. We're working to learn more about the police investigation for 11 at 11.
